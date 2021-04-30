Cubic Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.3% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3,810.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 34,291 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 23,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.11.

LMT stock opened at $377.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

