Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 9,522 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 181.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,776 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.53. 134,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,696,711. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

