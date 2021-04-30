Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.7% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.54.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $11,647,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $329.51 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $198.76 and a one year high of $331.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

