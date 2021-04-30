Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,782 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $5,888,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 56,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 622,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $223.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

