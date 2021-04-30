Analysts Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.40 Million

Analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to report sales of $164.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.00 million and the lowest is $163.33 million. Zscaler posted sales of $110.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $638.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.10 million to $639.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $859.97 million, with estimates ranging from $821.40 million to $910.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.48.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $187.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,015. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.65 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,487,194.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,533 shares in the company, valued at $44,275,414.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $367,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,962.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,407,053 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zscaler by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $1,923,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

