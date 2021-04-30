DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). DZS reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $88.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.30 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DZSI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DZS in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DZS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of DZS by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 85,660 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in DZS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DZS by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DZS by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in DZS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.02. 83,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $403.78 million, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.32. DZS has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

