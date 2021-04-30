Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BDRFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $22.78. 17,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,370. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

