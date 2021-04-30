Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kerry Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of Kerry Group stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $132.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.66. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $152.75.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

