TD Securities Increases Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $70.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $55.97. The company had a trading volume of 887,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,146,572. Comcast has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

