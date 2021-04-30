Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 637 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.95. 515,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,427,785. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.