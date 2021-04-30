Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on AWI shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.90.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

NYSE:AWI remained flat at $$105.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,466. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $106.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.31, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,047,039.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,530.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.