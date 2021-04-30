Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

NYSE:AWI traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.65. 506,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,188. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $106.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.31, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.29.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.90.

In related news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,047,039.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,530.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

