Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Issues Earnings Results

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%.
ARD traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $26.86. 117,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,550. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. The company has a market cap of $501.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.16. Ardagh Group has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $28.33.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Ardagh Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.
About Ardagh Group
Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.
