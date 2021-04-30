Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Issues Earnings Results

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%.

ARD traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $26.86. 117,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,550. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. The company has a market cap of $501.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.16. Ardagh Group has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Ardagh Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

ARD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.