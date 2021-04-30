Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Drops By 65.6%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the March 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.7 days.

OTCMKTS:SMFTF remained flat at $$49.11 during trading hours on Friday. 92 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,738. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $51.54.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.