Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPIN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 43,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,259. Spine Injury Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology, marketing, billing, and collection company that provides diagnostic services for patients with spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. The company offers turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of musculo-skeletal spine injuries resulting from automobile and work-related accidents.

