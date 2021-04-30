Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SPIN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 43,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,259. Spine Injury Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.
Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile
