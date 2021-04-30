Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the March 31st total of 432,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

STGPF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419. Scentre Group has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

Get Scentre Group alerts:

About Scentre Group

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.