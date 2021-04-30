Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.02. GreenSky also posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GSKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in GreenSky by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GreenSky by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,840 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,025,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,010 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 848,082 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 662,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 383,387 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GreenSky stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.09. 318,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,491. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

