Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $874.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to announce $874.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $860.04 million to $884.60 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $703.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of CENT stock traded down $2.74 on Friday, reaching $54.14. 86,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,395. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.