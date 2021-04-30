$44.70 Million in Sales Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will post sales of $44.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.50 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $44.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $180.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.10 million to $186.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $187.25 million, with estimates ranging from $178.24 million to $203.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Barclays upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. 1,001,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,737. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

