Total (NYSE:TOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Total (NYSE:TOT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%.

TOT stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.28. 2,795,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,740. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92. Total has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $117.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

