$0.14 EPS Expected for PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. PAE posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $787.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.66 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of PAE in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of PAE in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAE in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAE by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 62,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,914. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $833.91 million, a P/E ratio of 126.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. PAE has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

PAE Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

