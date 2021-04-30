Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.66. 11,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,740. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.85.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

