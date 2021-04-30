Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.66. 11,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,740. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.85.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
