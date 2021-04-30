Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.610-3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 14.750-15.000 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $447.67.

NYSE ROP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $446.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,053. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $412.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $333.22 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

