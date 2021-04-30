Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Issues Earnings Results

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. 61,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Shore Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a market cap of $197.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

SHBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

