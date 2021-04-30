Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 41,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 83,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 66,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,750,746. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average of $74.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

