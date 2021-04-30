Flutter Entertainment’s (PDYPY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

PDYPY traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.42. 18,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,829. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.19 and its 200 day moving average is $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

