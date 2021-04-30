Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 126,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.89. 9,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,203. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.05 and a 200 day moving average of $123.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.92 and a 52 week high of $141.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.