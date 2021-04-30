$356.07 Million in Sales Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report sales of $356.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $361.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $350.00 million. Forward Air posted sales of $281.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.26. 3,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $93.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

