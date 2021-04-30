Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Energous (WATT)

Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/29/2021 – Energous was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

4/28/2021 – Energous was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

4/22/2021 – Energous was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

4/16/2021 – Energous was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

4/10/2021 – Energous was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

4/9/2021 – Energous was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ WATT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. 1,123,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,970,562. The company has a market cap of $192.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. Energous Co. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. Equities analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 245,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,210 shares of company stock worth $98,629. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WATT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Energous by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

