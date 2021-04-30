Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,858 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.4% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $74,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,517 shares of company stock worth $8,348,220. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $511.28. 28,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,209. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $483.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.00 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.