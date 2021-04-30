Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.31. 652,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,008,988. The stock has a market cap of $187.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

