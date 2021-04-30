Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. 241,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,063. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.