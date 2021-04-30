Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $418.82. 375,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,235. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.18 and a 200-day moving average of $378.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

