Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to Post $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.62. SAP posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

SAP traded down $3.84 on Friday, reaching $139.94. The stock had a trading volume of 805,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,830. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.66. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a market cap of $171.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

