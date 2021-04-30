Atlas Private Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $98,468,982.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total transaction of $19,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at $106,228,793.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.45. The stock had a trading volume of 89,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,398. The company has a market capitalization of $166.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

