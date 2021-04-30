$7.95 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report sales of $7.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.34 billion. SAP posted sales of $7.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $32.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.46 billion to $33.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $34.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $35.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS.

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

SAP stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.94. The stock had a trading volume of 805,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.41 and its 200 day moving average is $127.66. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $2.189 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of SAP by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in SAP by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in SAP by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in SAP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth $3,312,000.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

