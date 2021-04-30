SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $151.63 Million

Brokerages expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report $151.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.26 million and the lowest is $151.00 million. SJW Group posted sales of $147.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year sales of $581.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $593.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $596.95 million, with estimates ranging from $584.00 million to $609.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%.

SJW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE SJW traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.55. The company had a trading volume of 171,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,069. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average of $65.73. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 14,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

