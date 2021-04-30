Brokerages Set Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Price Target at $10.33

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 131,432 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 203,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 482,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. 1,226,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,685. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.61.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.97%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 8.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

