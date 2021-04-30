Atlas Private Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $66,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 108,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,949,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $234.15. The stock had a trading volume of 53,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,469,004. The company has a market capitalization of $457.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.72 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.37.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

