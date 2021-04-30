Sunesis Advisors LLC Sells 1,494 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sunesis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.4% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 38,784 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 84.7% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,859,978. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $47.26.

