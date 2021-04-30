Clean Yield Group Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after buying an additional 638,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $143.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.84. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

