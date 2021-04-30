LUXCoin (LUX) Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $12,213.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,751.20 or 0.99963417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00042636 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $663.18 or 0.01210819 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00562851 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.76 or 0.00373847 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.50 or 0.00207219 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004192 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,206,231 coins and its circulating supply is 11,198,999 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LUXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.