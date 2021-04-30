inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Down 48.7% in April

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the March 31st total of 37,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTT shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.13. 139,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. inTEST has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in inTEST during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at $2,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

