Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 410 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 80.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Facebook by 24.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $33,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $11,647,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.54.

Shares of FB opened at $329.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.53. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.76 and a 52 week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.