LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.5% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.67. 267,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,111,574. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $213.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

