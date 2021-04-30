LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LYB traded down $3.75 on Friday, hitting $103.74. 1,511,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,368. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $112.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.05.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

