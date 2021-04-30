Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guangshen Railway had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%.
Shares of GSHHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,547. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. Guangshen Railway has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $11.13.
Guangshen Railway Company Profile
See Also: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.