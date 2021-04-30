Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guangshen Railway had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%.

Shares of GSHHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,547. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. Guangshen Railway has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $11.13.

Guangshen Railway Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

