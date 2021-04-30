Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Coles Group stock remained flat at $$12.25 on Friday. Coles Group has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

