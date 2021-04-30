Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:HXGBY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.52. 11,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,412. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average of $87.47. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $103.25.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

