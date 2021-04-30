Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of Kerry Group stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $152.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.56.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

